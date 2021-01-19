'Turning a corner': Thunder Bay District Jail staff optimistic as COVID-19 cases drop

Staff at the Thunder Bay District Jail are feeling positive as the number of COVID-19 cases associated with the facility drops, the president of the union local representing jail staff said Monday.

Bill Hayes, president of Ontario Public Service Employees Union Local 737, said on Monday there were two inmates and three staff members with confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

The first COVID-19 case at the jail was reported on Jan. 5.

"It's definitely some good news," Hayes said. "Hopefully turning a corner here, and it's a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel. So staff are feeling positive about it."

Hayes said a low inmate count is helping jail staff address the outbreak, as well. On Monday, there were 74 people incarcerated at the jail.

Hayes said some inmates who have recovered from COVID-19, and meet other criteria, are being transferred to the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre.

An outbreak of COVID-19 at that facility was recently declared over.