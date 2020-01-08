Thunder Bay District Jail COVID-19 outbreak grows

The COVID-19 outbreak at the Thunder Bay District Jail continues to grow, with 21 new cases confirmed in the facility on Thursday.

Bill Hayes, president of Ontario Public Service Employees Union Local 737, which represents staff at the jail, said 16 of those cases are inmates, and five are staff.

"We're isolating cases as they come up, and trying to isolate the cases together as we can," Hayes said. "It's still hard … because people coming out of these isolation units or going into the isolation units, we have to be extra vigilant to as to where we put them, and who they've had contact with."

"With all these new cases comes a lot of new contact tracing."

Hayes said the province is providing some staff to help with contact tracing, and a group of more than 30 inmates was moved out of the jail, and transferred to a facility in southern Ontario, on the weekend.

"This is support we could have used weeks ago, if not months ago, when we were asking for it," he said. "It's important to keep the count down at the jail, because we knew in this type of setting, with the overcrowding, once it gets in it was going to be hard to control, and that's where we're at."

The jail is still being required to accept new inmates, as it's the only remand centre in the region.

"I can't see any transfers leaving in the next little while, until these new cases are under control," Hayes said.

In total, Hayes said, about 23 staff are off work, either because they have COVID-19 or were identified as a close contact of a staff member who does.

"So far, we've had staff continue to show up every day and do their work," he said. "Staff are nervous. We wear PPE. We do the best we can, but when it's all around you, there's always that chance."

"It's a little bit of extra stress for everybody."

Hayes said on Thursday, there were 87 inmates at the jail.