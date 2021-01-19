14 Thunder Bay District Jail staff, 9 inmates positive for COVID-19: union president

More than 30 inmates at the Thunder Bay District Jail were transferred to Southern Ontario on the weekend, as part of an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the facility.

Bill Hayes, president of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union Local 737 - which represents staff at the jail - said as of Monday afternoon, there were a total of 23 active COVID-19 cases at the facility; two of those cases were new, having been confirmed by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) on Monday.

Fourteen of the active cases were staff members, and nine were inmates, Hayes said.

But Hayes said some pressure was taken off the situation on the weekend, when "the government stepped in and decided to move about 40 inmates out of the Thunder Bay jail and the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre down to Toronto South Detention Centre."

Of those, more than 30 came from the Thunder Bay jail, where the inmate count was down to about 90 on Monday.

"It's getting there," Hayes said of the count. "With COVID in there now, we really need that space, so this is a step in the right direction, and hopefully we can utilize any space that it's created to separate these individuals and kind of contain this a little better."

The outbreak had led to a halt in prisoners being transferred out of the jail prior to the weekend. However, the jail was still required to accept new inmates, as it's the only remand centre in the region.

No new cases at the Thunder Bay Correction Centre - which is also in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak - were announced by the TBDHU on Monday, but nine were confirmed in the facility over the weekend.