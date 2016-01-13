Assault inside Thunder Bay District Jail leaves two injured

Two inmates at the Thunder Bay District Jail were injured after an assault inside the facility earlier this week.

Thunder Bay police said one of the men involved had "serious injuries" consistent with a stabbing and was transported to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

The other victim was treated inside the jail. Both men are facing non-life threatening injuries.

After an investigation of the incident , which took place on Tuesday, two inmates face aggravated assault charges, including assault with a weapon, said police.

Cody Maurice Hill, a 26-year-old man from London, Ont. and Paul Jospeh Vukmanich, a 33-year-old man from Thunder Bay both face charges of aggrevated assault and assault with a weapon.

Both men appeared in bail court via video on Wednesday and are awaiting future court dates.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.