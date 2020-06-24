A 38-year-old employee at the Thunder Bay District Jail has been charged with drug-related offences following a criminal breach of trust investigation, police said Wednesday in a written release.

Thunder Bay police said the man – who won't be named until the charges are sworn to in court – was charged Wednesday morning by members of the intelligence unit.

He has been charged with:

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of MDMA (ecstasy) for the purpose of trafficking

Trafficking in tobacco

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling

Breach of trust

The accused is expected to appear in court Thursday.

No further details have been provided.