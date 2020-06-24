Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay jail employee arrested for breach of trust, drug trafficking
An employee at the Thunder Bay District Jail is facing drug trafficking charges following a criminal breach of trust investigation, police said. (Nicole Ireland/CBC)

A 38-year-old employee at the Thunder Bay District Jail has been charged with drug-related offences following a criminal breach of trust investigation, police said Wednesday in a written release.

Thunder Bay police said the man – who won't be named until the charges are sworn to in court – was charged Wednesday morning by members of the intelligence unit.

He has been charged with:

  • Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of MDMA (ecstasy) for the purpose of trafficking
  • Trafficking in tobacco
  • Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling
  • Breach of trust

The accused is expected to appear in court Thursday.

No further details have been provided.

