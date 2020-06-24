Thunder Bay jail employee arrested for breach of trust, drug trafficking
38-year-old man charged after criminal investigation by Thunder Bay police
A 38-year-old employee at the Thunder Bay District Jail has been charged with drug-related offences following a criminal breach of trust investigation, police said Wednesday in a written release.
Thunder Bay police said the man – who won't be named until the charges are sworn to in court – was charged Wednesday morning by members of the intelligence unit.
He has been charged with:
- Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of MDMA (ecstasy) for the purpose of trafficking
- Trafficking in tobacco
- Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling
- Breach of trust
The accused is expected to appear in court Thursday.
No further details have been provided.