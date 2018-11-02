Assault at Thunder Bay jail under investigation, corrections ministry says

The Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services is investigating after an inmate at the Thunder Bay District Jail assaulted another inmate there on Thursday.

Ministry spokesman Brent Ross said in a statement the assault led to a disturbance, and "some small fires were set and minor damage occurred to the unit in question."

However, Ross said the unit remains usable, and no staff were harmed, nor is there any concern for the security of the jail, or public safety.

No further details were provided, as Ross said the incident remains under investigation.