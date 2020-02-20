J.B. Evans suits generations as one of Thunder Bay's longest serving retailers

J.B. Evans opened its doors in 1912, making the popular clothing store in the heart of Westfort 68 years older than the city of Thunder Bay itself.

The store has always been a family-run operation, standing the test of time even as retail giants come and go in the northwestern Ontario city.

"My great grandfather saw an opportunity when he came through on a train for a men's clothing store," said Andrew Moro, the managing partner who maintains the store alongside his parents. "He set up shop right here in 1912."

'Well dressed' grandfather started store in 1912

Moro's great grandfather, John Beaconsfield Evans, opened J.B. Evans on October 1, 1912 in the same location the store stands today, at 122 West Frederica Street.

The original store was 2,000 square feet but has grown to over 6,000 square feet, and expanded its product line, from offering only men's clothing and footwear, to now including women's clothing as well as accessories.

Thunder Bay clothing store J.B. Evans opened in 1912. Here Jack Evans (seated left), long-time employee Helen Rawliuk and delivery boy Billy Cotter (right) are shown working at the store. (submitted by Andrew Moro)

When the senior Evans went overseas to serve in the Second World War the store was left to his grandfather, and now he and his parents, Jack and Barbara Moro manage the shop.

Moro said his grandfather died before he could meet him, but he knows he was hard working, a good businessman, and of course "well dressed".

'Something for everybody here'

"That's one thing that still bothers me, that I never got to meet him, because I'm here working," said Moro. "Would've been nice to sit down, to shoot the breeze about retail and pick his brain."

The store keeps Moro connected to the generations that ran the business before him, but he said it also makes him feel close to the community surrounding the building in Westfort.

John Beaconsfield Evans opened J.B. Evans clothing store in Fort William in 1912. The popular Thunder Bay store is still family-owned and operated. and still sits at its original location. (submitted by Andrew Moro)

"It's a great little community...it doesn't get enough credit to what it actually has to offer," he said. "Something for everybody here."

Moro added that there are aspects that have allowed J.B. Evans to stay firmly planted in what was once the city of Fort William, and is now Thunder Bay.

Customers 'keep coming back'

"The customers are a big part of that and they keep coming back," he said.

Moro added that good quality service, good quality products, and knowledge of the products and services they offer are also key the longevity of the business.

You can hear the full interview with Andrew Moro on CBC's Superior Morning program here.

This story is a part of CBC Thunder Bay's 50 Years, 50 Days, 50 Stories series marking the 50th anniversary of the amalgamation of Fort William and Port Arthur to become Thunder Bay.