International Women's Day flag raised at Thunder Bay city hall

Thunder Bay mayor Bill Mauro proclaimed International Women's Day Monday morning and helped raise the flag for it at Thunder Bay city hall.

The festivities kicked off a week of activities including a pot-luck and sign-making session on Wednesday, and the main event: a solidarity march on Friday afternoon.

Monday morning's launch featured film-maker and poet Ardelle Sagutcheway performing a deeply personal poem about her experiences as an Indigenous woman.

"Indigenous women in Thunder Bay are on the front lines of challenging racism and some of the dangerous impacts of colonialism in our city," said Gwen O'Reilly, the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Women's Centre, "and you know, whether it's through Bear Clan or other avenues, that's been a really really strong force for change this year."

International Women's Day is a day to celebrate the progress made by women around the world, O'Reilly said, and this year, she added, that includes progress made in attitudes toward feminism itself.

"One of the things I've noticed in general is that 'feminism' is not as much of a dirty word as it used to be, and actually, it's kind of cool to be a feminist now, which is a new experience for me," she said, laughing.



