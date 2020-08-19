Thunder Bay municipal officials present 12 issues at AMO conference

Thunder Bay municipal officials lobbied for action and funding for twelve community issues at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) conference this week.

A delegation of officials, led by Mayor Bill Mauro, included Coun. Brian McKinnon, chair of AMO's intergovernmental affairs committee, along with Coun. Kristen Oliver and city manager Norm Gale.

"AMO is an important opportunity for us to meet with ministries and advocate for our community's needs," said Mayor Bill Mauro in a new release Wednesday, the last day of the conference.

According to the city, priority topics covered areas such as Bombardier, a crisis centre, non-urgent patient transport, the Thunder Bay Expressway, police services funding, Shelter House, and the provincial offences act.

"We were fortunate to have secured some important virtual meetings to discuss critical community issues, and we used it as an opportunity to make Thunder Bay's issues and priorities front and centre," said Mauro.

The conference has grown to include more than 1500 municipal leaders in the province, and provides the opportunity for municipalities to meet directly with Ontario Ministries on community specific issues.

Thunder Bay officials secured meetings with several ministers including Vic Fedeli, minister of Economic Development and Job Creation, Christine Elliot, minister of health, and Todd Smith, Minister of children, community and social services.

For the first time in its history, the 121-year-old organization delivered its entire program online. Even virtually, AMO officials said the 2020 conference was the largest gathering of government leaders since the COVID-19 pandemic began.