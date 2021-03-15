Thunder Bay isolation shelter use starting to drop

Overnight stays in Thunder Bay's isolation shelter have started to decrease, after hitting a high of 102 rooms on March 8.

There were 59 rooms in use on the night of March 17, according to numbers provided by the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board. That was down from 79 rooms the night of March 14, and 87 on March 10.

The isolation shelter provides a safe place to self-isolate for people with nowhere else to do so, including those who are experiencing homelessness.

"I do think based on what we're seeing and what we know, we are definitely seeing somewhat of a downward trend right now in terms of the number of cases in that population," said Jennifer Lawrance, the director of health services for Norwest Community Health Centres, "and hopefully that continues."

On Feb. 10, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit declared an outbreak of COVID-19 among people experiencing homelessness.

By the end of the month, Norwest Community Health Centres had begun collaborating with partners to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to those individuals and to others who would not typically seek the vaccine in a standard healthcare setting.

Overflow shelter use increasing

So far, the centre and its partners have vaccinated nearly 500 people, including people who provide services to those populations, Lawrance said.

"We've had a pretty incredible team and incredibly high uptake amongst the population," she added.

Norwest and its partners offered vaccines at the Thunder Bay District Jail and the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre last week, she said. The two facilities were the site of COVID-19 outbreaks earlier in the year.

At the same time that use of the city's isolation shelter is dropping, use of its overflow shelter has increased to an average of 25 people per night this week from the three previous weeks, when 10-12 rooms per night were in use.

There are three factors that could account for that, said Bill Bradica, the chief administrative officer for the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board.

A new overflow shelter space

First, prior to March 8, the DSSAB had been using hotel rooms for its overflow shelter space, and frequently, more than one person shared a room.

However, the DSSAB has now entered into an agreement with Urban Abbey to temporarily use its Simpson Street property earmarked for a future youth transition facility as its new overflow shelter.

That has resulted in a change in the way overflow shelter use is counted. Previously at the hotel, overflow use was reported based on the number of rooms occupied for the night, regardless of the number of people staying in them; but now use of the new space is reported based on the number of beds occupied, Bradica explained.

Secondly, Bradica said, the outbreak of COVID-19 among people experiencing homelessness in the city has led to further restrictions on capacity at Shelter House and the Salvation Army shelter, resulting in a few more people than usual requiring stays at the overflow facility.

Finally, Bradica said, some individuals who were free to leave the isolation shelter after recovering from COVID-19 may have found themselves with nowhere else to go and opted for the overflow shelter.

The Urban Abbey space has capacity for up to 40 people when public health protocols are followed, Bradica said.

"It's more cost effective than paying for hotel stays," he added.