Ontario's child advocate vows to keep fighting for vulnerable youth

Ontario's child advocate is vowing to continue to be a voice for the province's most vulnerable young people, after his position was axed by the ruling Progressive Conservatives in the government's fiscal update November 15.

Irwin Elman is expecting the province to pass legislation to close the Office of Ontario's Child and Youth Advocate and transfer some of the roles to the Ombudsman. The office was established in 2007 under the previous Liberal government.

However, Irwin, who is the first, last and only person to hold the advocate role, told CBC's Superior Morning he plans to stay on in the position until that happens.

Last week the Progressive Conservative government announced it was repealing the Provincial Advocate for Children and Youth Act, 2007 ...And closing the office of the Ontario Child Advocate. We check in with Irwin Elman to get an update on what's happening with his office. 11:57

"I'm not sure the government expected me to do that," said Elman, who told the legislature "I'm staying and I will continue to speak out. If that legislation passes, I will try to find ways of protecting safeguards for as many children and youth in our mandate as I can."

Decision shows 'disrespect to children and youth'

Under his mandate, Elman took part in the coroner's inquest into the deaths of seven First Nations students in Thunder Bay, who had left their homes in remote communities to attend school in the northwestern Ontario city. He assisted families and foster parents navigate the system when their children have complex mental and physical needs, and won the right to be notified about the deaths of children in the care of the Crown, and investigate those fatalities.

As part of a coroner's report on deaths of children in residential care, he was scheduled to attend a meeting November 26 where the government is expected to outline its plans to address problems in group homes.

"I will stomach going to that meeting, despite the disrespect to the children and youth of this province and whether the government says to the public what they are doing or intend to do, I will make sure the public knows because that's not something the ombudsman will be able to do under its legislation."

His greatest concern over the elimination of his position is the uncertainty over who will help the children and families who used to contact his office, and were able to receive appropriate, timely assistance.

Being heard by decision-maker 'first step to hope'

Elman said one of the most important elements of the role of advocate is to help decision-makers, such as politicians really hear what young people are saying when they talk about issues such as foster care, or systemic racism.

"When people are heard, it's the first step to allowing them to feel like actors in the world, it's the first step to hope, it's the first step for them to have agency and that's one of the things that I worry will be completely missing from this province, no space where young people who are incredibly vulnerable can count on people to stand beside them, legislatively, and make sure they are heard by those who affect them."

You can hear the full interview on CBC Superior Morning here