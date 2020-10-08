High rates of intimate partner violence persist in Thunder Bay, Stats Can finds

New data from Statistics Canada suggest that Thunder Bay, Ont., continues to have one of the highest rates of intimate partner violence in Canada.

Thunder Bay ranked third out of 34 census metropolitan areas for the number of victims per 100,000 residents.

Only Lethbridge and Moncton were higher.

The data, which is based on incidents reported to police, was published Tuesday as part of a report called Family violence in Canada: A statistical profile, 2019.

A total of 491 people in Thunder Bay were victims of intimate partner violence in 2019, according to the report. Of those, 388 were women.

That's up from 2018, when 396 people were victims, of which 331 women.

It's also up from 2017, when Thunder Bay topped all other census metropolitan areas for victims of intimate partner violence. That year, there were 449 victims, of which 356 were women.

It's not surprising that Thunder Bay's numbers are high, said Lori Chambers, the chair of women's studies at Lakehead University.

"Thunder Bay has a lot of poverty and its attendant structural problems — a lot of addiction issues and people in town for mental health and other kinds of health care in a transient way," she said.

"When life is harder, you struggle more to contain and control your emotions and manage your behaviours."

Ending intimate partner violence requires addressing the underlying issues, Chambers said. That includes ensuring people have housing and enhancing addictions and mental health services.

"A basic minimum wage would be really useful so that people have the means to leave if they are trapped in an abusive relationship," she added.

Intimate partner violence has been on the rise across Canada for the past five years, Stats Can said, after previously trending downward for several years.