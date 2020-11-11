Rural homeowners hope federal broadband funding will improve internet around Thunder Bay, Ont.

When Sebastian Bode tries to watch Netflix and load a webpage at the same time - one screen works, while the other continues to buffer.

Bode, who lives on Government Road, just past County Fair on Thunder Bay's north side, said it's hard to believe how poor Internet service can be in semi-rural and rural areas.

"It's unacceptable. You cannot do anything on more than one device at a time without it interfering with the other one," he said.

The federal government announced earlier this week that it would provide $1.7 billion in funding, to connect 98 per cent of Canadians to broadband internet by 2026.

Bode said he has been calling his internet service provider, Tbaytel, for over seven years, asking if there is any plan to upgrade the service in his area. He told CBC News he is told there are changes coming, but a timeline is never given.

Service providers will have to apply to the federal government for the broadband funding. A report from the CRTC suggests that 40 per cent of households in rural areas, don't have access to high speed internet.

The geography of how this is playing out is frustrating, Bode said, as homes much farther out of the city than him have fibre optic service, which allows for much faster speeds. His average download speed, is less than one megabyte per second, he said.

"Having a couple web pages open is enough where it bogs down at a point were it's, 'why am I even trying to do anything.'"

The COVID-19 pandemic has only made matters worse, as his brother has moved in with him, and is working from home. He requires internet during the day, meaning there is no chance of another person getting online.

Bode said he would like to see internet service providers provide more detailed plans as to where they are performing upgrades, and when. He said that would at least allow homeowners to determine if they should change providers, which is not an option in his case.

"This is a problem with the infrastructure," Bode said, noting that when it rains, his internet often goes offline.

"It's just driving me absolutely wild, because this something that is ongoing every single day."

Tbaytel did not provide a comment before the publication of this story. However, the federal representative for the area, hoped this funding would help bring high-speed internet to more customers.

"So, this is a potential to actually get many community residents that are in these regions connected in a much more efficient way, and in a way that we know can be sustained," said Patty Hajdu, the MP for Thunder Bay - Superior North.

"Especially residents of northern Ontario, who have struggled with internet connectivity."