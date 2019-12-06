International students to receive Christmas dinner in Thunder Bay

One-hundred international students in Thunder Bay, Ont. will receive a traditional Canadian holiday dinner on Tuesday.

The dinner, which is take-out because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will give Lakehead University and Confederation College students a chance to taste some Canadian traditions.

Usually, international students are invited into the homes of many in the city to enjoy a meal and the camaraderie. However, the pandemic has put a hold on those invitations.

"The students are excited to have a new way of celebrating, especially with this COVID time. So I hope they will be really happy once they get the chance to enjoy," said Abu Hena Mastafa Kamal, who is helping to organize the dinner.

The first time the dinner was held, 50 students were fed. This year, that number has doubled, with Kamal noting organizers had to limit the number of meals served to ensure volunteers weren't overwhelmed.

The event will take place on Tuesday, with students picking up their meal at The Hub Bazaar on Victoria Ave.