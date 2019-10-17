Thunder Bay mayor proclaims International Day for the Eradication of Poverty

Thunder Bay, Ont., mayor Bill Mauro proclaimed the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty Thursday morning at an event at City Hall. He also helped raise the flag for the event.

Representatives of Poverty Free Thunder Bay, which organized the crowded gathering, encouraged people to take part in the Chew on This campaign, which is calling on the incoming federal government to make poverty a budget priority within its first 90 days in office. Organizers encouraged people to help themselves to postcards and to sign them and mail them to their members of parliament.

According to the proclamation, nearly 15 per cent of Thunder Bay's population lived in poverty in 2018 – a total of approximately 15,000 people – and 21 per cent of children lived in poverty.

The International Day for the Eradication of Poverty derives from a Paris demonstration in 1987 that saw more than 100,000 people gather to honour the victims of extreme poverty, violence and hunger.