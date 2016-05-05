Thunder Bay city council slated to approve infrastructure wish list

A new indoor turf facility and the renovation of the aging Fort William Gardens are two Thunder Bay infrastructure projects that could be prioritized for provincial and federal government funding.

At Monday night's meeting, Thunder Bay city council is expected to set its priority list for government dollars under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program's community, recreation and culture stream.





The stream, which makes $407 million in federal funding and $320 million of provincial dollars available over 10 years, has two separate categories. The multi-purpose category includes new builds, larger scale renovations or expansions of a previous facility for projects costing up to $50 million. The second category - rehabilitation and renovation - has individual project caps of $5 million and is meant for smaller-scale items that improve the condition of existing facilities.

Identified projects are eligible to have a maximum of 40 per cent of their funding come from Ottawa and 33 per cent from Queen's Park with the remaining portion covered by the municipality.

The proposed new indoor turf sports facility, with a current projected price tag of $30 million, is recommended to be put forward in the multi-purpose category. The project, which has an estimated $26.4 million in capital costs eligible for funding, could receive more than $10.5 million from the federal government and $8.8 million from Ontario through the program.

City administration has listed three projects for the rehabilitation and renovation category, including the Fort William Gardens. In the proposal, the nearly 70-year-old arena would get a $4.8-million facelift between 2021 and 2025 with interior and exterior renewal, including new energy efficient upgrades and potential additions to change rooms, the box office and concessions.

Other identified projects include resurfacing the Legion Track and replacing the field turf at Fort William Stadium, with a projected cost of $1.5 million in 2021. City administration is also looking for $5 million for improvements at Prince Arthur's Landing between 2025 and 2027, which includes shifting the stage area to the north end of the field and additional stage infrastructure.

City council will also be asked to endorse the renewal of the Waverley Park Resource Library, though the Thunder Bay Public Library would be the lead proponent of the $4-million funding application.