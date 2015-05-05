Synchronizing traffic lights, automated garbage collection on Thunder Bay infrastructure list

A report to city councillors details some of the city's infrastructure priorities over the coming years.

One of the most interesting changes is a $4 million program to upgrade traffic signals in the city. The synchronizing of traffic lights to reduce congestion and idling, as well as making lights controllable from a remote location are part of the proposal.

The automation of garbage collection, as well as the introduction of an organics collection in the city is also on the list, with a combined implementation cost of $10M. Administration notes there is no external funding available to implement these programs.

Transit also has a number of upgrades on the list, including the implementation of a new electronic fare program, and the creation of new transit hubs.

The hubs would be created in Westfort, Lakehead University, Confederation College as well as a new hub in the Intercity area.

The report notes the first priority is the Westfort development, at a cost of $700,000. The college and university upgrades would cost $1M each, with another $3M needed to build a hub in the Intercity area. The plans for the Intercity location are contingent on discussions with engineering and a private land owner.

Many of the items on the infrastructure list have some type of external funding available, with the intent of bringing down the total cost.

Other items on the list include renovations or a new headquarters for Thunder Bay police, upgrading sports fields in the city, new sidewalks, electrifying transit buses, and the development of a waterfront recreation trail from Fisherman's Park to Mission Marsh.