Thunder Bay city council expected to choose indoor turf facility consultant

The consultant to be tasked with helping get the proposed Chapples Park indoor turf facility ready for construction could be selected next week.

Thunder Bay city council is expected to award the contract, worth up to $1.5 million, at next Monday night's meeting.

A report from city administration recommends hiring Stantec. A request for proposals issued in August resulted in seven firms submitting bids.

Stantec had previously been hired by Soccer Northwest to prepare designs and a business case for a new building in Chapples Park two years ago, but those plans never went any further.

Council in May provided funding in-principle for the project, which most recently had an estimated price tag of $30 million. At the time, council gave the go-ahead to proceed with a funding application to the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation and preliminary planning, including site investigation and engineering work.

The request for proposals initially called on firms to include planning for tennis courts within the building's design, but council has since removed tennis from the scope of the proposed facility.

The contract includes building design, as well as construction and contract documents. Other services include geotechnical work and the possibility of parking and traffic studies if required.

Demand from user groups for a new facility, which dates back to 2014, has increased after the November 2016 collapse of the privately-operated Sports Dome.

The bubble on Confederation College campus had been re-purposed for a couple of years as the Goal Sports Centre but that building is no longer operational. The group behind that facility has publicly expressed interest in building a new dome at a Golf Links Road site but have said it can't be ready this winter due to a zoning issue with the city.

The Hangar on Lakehead University campus is the lone remaining indoor venue with an indoor turf surface.