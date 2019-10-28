Thunder Bay police charge 23 impaired drivers in January 2021

The number of people charged with an impaired driving offence in Thunder Bay continues to rise.

Police charged 23 people for driving while impaired by drug or alcohol in January 2021.

The number marks an increase when compared to the same time period in previous years.

In January 2020, 14 impaired drivers were charged. The year before saw 17 people charged, while 12 were charged in January 2018.

Thunder Bay police charged a record 299 people with an impaired driving-related offence over the course of 2020, up from 204 in 2019.