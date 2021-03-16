Thunder Bay police practice of naming impaired drivers under review

Thunder Bay police have paused their practice of naming everyone charged with an impaired driving-related offence in the city while they review the policy's effectiveness.

Police began the practice as part of the 2020 Festive RIDE program and would publish the names of those charged with impaired driving weekly.

This week, however, police determined they've gathered enough data and feedback to review the program and how well it's working. While the review is taking place, the weekly list of names won't be published, Scott Paradis, police media relations coordinator, said in a statement.

"The program's future is under review," Paradis stated. "In the meantime, we will continue our efforts to combat impaired driving through ongoing enforcement and education initiatives."

No timeline for the review was provided.