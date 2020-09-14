Thunder Bay man charged with impaired driving after collision near school

A Thunder Bay man is facing several charges after a motor vehicle collision near a school while students were being dismissed for the day, police said.

Police said the collision was one of several the man was involved in prior to his arrest on Friday.

The sequence of events began just after 2:30 p.m. in the area of Fort William Road and Court Street, when an officer observed a red sedan travelling at more than 40 km/h above the posted speed limit.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver ignored those efforts. The officer called off the pursuit in the interest of public safety as the sedan sped through a red light at the intersection of Court and John streets.

The motorist was then observed travelling eastbound, and through another red light, at the intersection of Park Avenue and Cumberland Street South.

The driver then ignored a stop sign while turning left onto Water Street, and collided with a pickup truck before travelling northbound on Water Street at a high rate of speed.

Police said additional officers were dispatched to the areas of River Street, Balsam Street, and Current River to search for the vehicle and driver.

Police then learned the vehicle had collided with another pickup truck while travelling westbound on Hudson Avenue, near Huron Avenue, at about 2:45 p.m.

The driver then collided with a curb, ran over a yellow "children crossing" sign, and speed limit sign, before the vehicle came to a stop about 50 metres from an elementary school where students were being dismissed for the day.

This school crossing sign in Thunder Bay was damaged after being stuck by the red sedan seen at the top of the image on Friday afternoon, police said. The driver was charged with impaired and dangerous driving after a series of events, including multiple motor vehicle collisions, which ended when the vehicle came to rest near a school while students were being let out for the weekend. (Thunder Bay police/Provided)

The driver, meanwhile, fled on foot through a wooded area. He was tracked by officers and arrested near St. Margaret's School, where students were also being let out for the day, police said.

Police observed signs of impairment in the accused, and a roadside sobriety test led officers to believe the man was impaired by drug.

He was taken to police headquarters, where further evaluation confirmed the accused was impaired by drug.

Police said a search of the man's vehicle turned up gift cards and other items that had been previously reported stolen from other vehicles.

The 23-year-old accused is facing several charges:

Impaired driving.

Three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Two counts of failing to stop after a motor vehicle collision.

Flight from police.

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The accused appeared in court on Saturday and was remanded into custody. He's scheduled to appear again on Monday.