Man charged with impaired driving after north-side collision

A 47-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after a collision on Thunder Bay's north side that damaged two vehicles and a traffic light, police said.

Thunder Bay Police Traffic Sgt. Gordon Snyder said the collision occurred at about 8:20 Monday evening.

A pickup truck travelling northbound on Memorial Avenue, when it collided with another vehicle, which was heading eastbound on John Street.

"The information received from officers investigating was that the northbound pickup truck had proceeded through a red light at the intersection," Snyder said.

The pickup then struck the traffic light located at the northeast corner of the intersection.

Snyder said there were in serious injuries resulting from the crash, and the 47-year-old driver of the pickup was arrested and charged.