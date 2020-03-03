Thunder Bay Police charge 29 impaired drivers over 29 days of February

Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) laid 29 impaired driving charges in February, 11 of which were associated with impairment by drugs.

The amount of impaired charges has increased in comparison to 2019 records, where 14 impaired driving charges were laid with only one charge being related to impairment by drugs, TBPS said in a press release on Tuesday.

According to police three of the drug impaired charges in 2020 were linked to cannabis use.

Increase of charges could be result of increased drug recognition training

Traffic Unit Cst. Mark Cattani said the increase in charges against drivers impaired by drugs may be a result of the police service's trained Drug Recognition Experts and increased training throughout the service.

"By more than doubling the Service's number of Drug Recognition Experts, and providing ongoing training to front-line officers in the detection of drug-impaired drivers, the Thunder Bay Police Service has committed itself to combating this form of reckless driving behavior," Cattani said in a press release.

Community Services Branch Insp. Derek West hopes the public will see these charges as a reminder that police are equipped to detect and measure impairment by drugs.

"These drivers may have been on the road before, but now we're in a better position to detect impairment by drug," West said in a press release. "We hope the community becomes more aware of this, and as a result motorists who may have previously considered driving after consuming drugs or alcohol instead find a safe ride home."

Police said the the number of impaired drivers charged by the TBPS has risen steadily over the past five years, from an average of about 120 each year to 204 in 2019.

Police said the number of motorists continuing to drive while impaired is "alarming" considering the recent awareness and enforcement campaigns connected to the 2019 Festive RIDE season.