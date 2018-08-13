Sunday stabbing in Thunder Bay, Ont., prompts assault with weapon charge for 22-year-old woman
A 22-year-old woman from Thunder Bay, Ont., has been charged with assault with a weapon after police said they arrived to a Picton Avenue residence and found an 18-year-old man stabbed.
According to a written statement on Monday, police arrived to a residence on Picton Avenue on Sunday at approximately 2 a.m. and found a 18-year-old man inside that had been stabbed.
Police said he was not transported to hospital as he reportedly had non-life threatening injuries
They arrested and charged a 22-year-old woman at the scene and escorted her to the Balmoral Police Station.
She appeared in court and has been remanded into custody.