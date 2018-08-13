Skip to Main Content
Sunday stabbing in Thunder Bay, Ont., prompts assault with weapon charge for 22-year-old woman

Sunday stabbing in Thunder Bay, Ont., prompts assault with weapon charge for 22-year-old woman

A 22-year-old woman from Thunder Bay, Ont., has been charged with assault with a weapon after police said they arrived to a Picton Avenue residence and found an 18-year-old man stabbed.

Officers found an 18-year-old man stabbed inside a residence on Picton Avenue

CBC News ·
Police have arrested and charged a 22-year-old woman with assault with a weapon after they found an 18-year-old man stabbed inside a Picton Avenue residence on Sunday morning. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

A 22-year-old woman from Thunder Bay, Ont., has been charged with assault with a weapon after police said they arrived to a Picton Avenue residence and found an 18-year-old man stabbed.

According to a written statement on Monday, police arrived to a residence on Picton Avenue on Sunday at approximately 2 a.m. and found a 18-year-old man inside that had been stabbed.

Police said he was not transported to hospital as he reportedly had non-life threatening injuries

They arrested and charged a 22-year-old woman at the scene and escorted her to the Balmoral Police Station.

She appeared in court and has been remanded into custody.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us