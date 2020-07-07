Impaired driver charged after single-vehicle collision in Thunder Bay, Ont.

A 32-year-old woman is facing charges after a stolen vehicle was involved in a collision on Monday.

Thunder Bay police were dispatched to the area of McKenzie and Finlayson streets at about 7:30 a.m. with reports of a collision.

Police said officers found an SUV had crashed into the fence and garage of a residential property in the 100 block of Heron Street.

Investigation revealed the driver of the SUV was travelling southbound on McKenzie Street when she attempted to make a U-turn at the intersection at Finlayson Street.

However, the driver lost control of the vehicle, and collided with the fence and garage.

Further investigation revealed the same driver had stopped and fallen asleep while travelling along Simpson Street, near Bethune Street, shortly before the collision.

A failed field sobriety test led to the driver being arrested for impaired driving, and police later learned the SUV had been reported stolen.

The accused is charged with impaired driving, breach of probation, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

She appeared in court Tuesday and was remanded into custody.