Thunder Bay woman charged with impaired, dangerous driving after hit and run

A 34-year-old Thunder Bay, Ont., woman has been charged with impaired and dangerous driving after a hit-and-run incident Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the area of University Drive and Bayberry Crescent just before 5:45 a.m. ET with reports of a suspected impaired driver in a grey pickup truck colliding with another vehicle.

Police later located the suspected vehicle at the corner of Redwood Avenue and James Street, and conducted a traffic stop.

While speaking to the driver, police noticed signs of impairment and open containers of alcohol inside the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where she was charged with impaired driving, failure to stop after a collision and dangerous driving.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.