Police charge Thunder Bay man for impaired driving twice in four days

A Thunder Bay man is facing charges after being found impaired while driving twice in four days, police said.

Police initially charged the 63-year-old accused with impaired driving on Nov. 8.

The second charge came on Nov. 11, when police were dispatched to the area of Red River Road and Cumberland Street with reports of a suspected impaired driver.

Police learned the accused was found unconscious in the driver's side of a black sedan parked on Red River Road, and when paramedics woke him up, he refused medical treatment and drove away.

Police were able to identify a suspect, and he was then located in the 200 block of Leslie Avenue.

Responding officers saw the man exiting the sedan and conducted a roadside sobriety test, determining the driver was possibly impaired by drug.

He was taken to police headquarters, where further review confirmed the man was impaired by drug.

The man was then charged with impaired driving, and failure to comply with a judicial release.

He appeared in court on Thursday and was remanded into custody.