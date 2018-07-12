Thunder Bay police issue warning about illegal, online lotteries

Thunder Bay police are warning people about unlicensed lotteries and raffles operating on social media.

Darren Kondreska, detective with the Thunder Bay police economic crime unit, said police were notified of the issue by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

"They received numerous, anonymous complaints regarding potentially unlicensed lottery sites operating on the Facebook platform, superficially in the Thunder Bay area," Kondreska told CBC News on Wednesday.

'They're running illegally'

Police have looked into several of the sites, he said, which allowed people to purchase numbers for prize draws. Part of the concern, police said, is unlicensed lotteries could be fraudulent.

"If they are unlicensed, one of the issues is, are people making a profit from this?" Kondreska said. "Where is the profit going? Is it going to a charity? They may have good intentions, but, again, there has to be some oversight, and there are governing agencies that do license these lotteries."

Kondreska said police are reaching out to the operators of the lotteries.

"We want to provide some education on how to get a licence, if they can," he said. "But in the meantime, they definitely have to shut down."

"They're running illegally."