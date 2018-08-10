Conservation officers with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry say they have fined a Thunder Bay angler for disregarding the fishing regulations in Ontario.

According to a written statement on Friday, conservation officers were conducting a sport fish enforcement patrol on Shebandowan Lake in April 2018 when they found the Thunder Bay man ice-fishing for walleye with more than the permitted number of lines.

During the inspection, officers said the individual "had been charged with the same offence at the same location" about one month earlier.

The Thunder Bay angler was fined $600 and was given a six-month fishing suspension.