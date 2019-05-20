Thunder Bay forces illegal dumpers to clean up their messes

The manager of licensing and enforcement for the City of Thunder Bay, Ont., says the city has tracked down about a half a dozen people responsible for illegal dumping in the city, in places such as McKellar and Mission Islands.

Those individuals have been forced to thoroughly clean up their messes, Doug Vincent said.

Residents have been complaining for years about illegal dumping around the city. But this year, fed up individuals began exacting vigilante justice on the garbage-owners by searching the trash for items that would identify them — such as bills and other pieces of mail — and posting photos of people's names and addresses on social media.

The city did not rely on social media posts for its own investigation, Vincent said, but it used similar methods to the vigilantes.

"You go through the garbage," he added matter-of-factly.

Some clean-up companies to blame

"If I found a letter with your name on it in the garbage, that wouldn't necessarily mean that you put it there," he said. "It's certainly an indicator that you're associated to it, and we go, and we talk, and we ask how that might happen."

In some cases, Vincent said, the culprit was actually a clean-up company hired by the individual to dispose of the garbage.

"We're finding a lot of these pop up on Facebook," he said. "They're not advertised anywhere else, and they generally show up with a truck that's not marked. ... They certainly don't look like this is the nature of the business on a day to day basis."

People looking to dispose of trash should look for legitimate companies in places such as the Yellow Pages or Better Business Bureau, he said.

He also recommended asking for references and agreeing to pay dumping fees only after seeing receipts that prove the trash was taken to the landfill.

Meanwhile, CN has joined the fight against illegal dumping on the islands, Vincent said.

One popular dumping site is on property owned by the company, and it erected gates this spring to block passage to the area, he said.