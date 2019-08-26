Thunder Bay police search north-side home, charge 2 with illegally selling alcohol

Thunder Bay police say they've charged two people with illegally selling alcohol out of a north-side city home after an investigation with help from the LCBO.

The probe started earlier in August after liquor store employees became suspicious of the purchases made by a female suspect. Investigators subsequently determined that the 43-year-old was purchasing liquor to illegally resell, police said in a written release.

Police then searched a Manitou Street home during the evening of Aug. 23, seizing alcohol and arresting the woman as well as a 76 year-old man. They were charged under Ontario's Liquor Licence Act for illegally keeping and selling liquor.

The 43-year-old was also charged with breaching probation, police said. She was released from custody with conditions that included staying away from LCBO outlets. Police said she visited liquor stores on Aug. 24 and Aug. 25 and was arrested again.

"The black market sale of liquor represents a serious community concern as the sellers may target minors and other vulnerable citizens for profit," a police statement said.