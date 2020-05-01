Thunder Bay Police ask for help in identifying break and enter suspect

The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a suspect connected to a pair of recent break and enters at a local business.

The first incident occurred on Tuesday, April 2, just before 5 a.m. police said in a written release on Friday. Officers were dispatched to a reported break-in at 601 Victoria Avenue, and found signs of forced entry into The Bargain Shop.

Police said an investigation revealed a male suspect entered the store and fled with store merchandise.

According to police, the suspect from the first incident is described as a male standing about 5'10" tall. He is reported to have been wearing white shoes with a black symbol on it, dark-coloured Adidas pants with three white stripes on the side, a black jacket with a hood, a plaid black and grey scarf or bandana covering his face, and a black toque with a white symbol on the front.

Police said the second incident took place in the early morning hours of Friday, April 24.

Officers were again dispatched to The Bargain Shop at 601 Victoria Avenue East for reports of a possible break and enter just before 1 a.m.

Police said officers again arrived to find signs of forced entry, and determined store merchandise had been taken.

The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a suspect connected to a pair of recent break and enters at a local business. (Thunder Bay Police Service )

"The suspect in this incident appears to have similar descriptors as the male involved in the April 21 break and enter. The suspect wore sunglasses on the top of his head, and Adidas-brand pants with white stripes," read a written statement from police.

According to police, these break and enter incidents are now being investigated by members of the service's break and enter and robbery (BEAR) unit.

As a result of its ongoing investigation, the BEAR Unit obtained video footage from both incidents, which featured a suspect.