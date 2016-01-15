Thunder Bay city council takes timeout on changing priorities for arena ice time

The season for Thunder Bay indoor ice sports may be delayed following a city council vote to put off a decision on who gets priority ice time.

Council was scheduled to consider a generational update to the city's ice allocation strategy at its Monday meeting. The first changes to the policy since 2005 would accommodate the new Current River Storm Junior 'B' team and propose prioritizing municipal programs like open skate and sledge hockey.

It also drops minor hockey from second priority to fifth in neighbourhood arenas.

Four representatives of minor hockey leagues registered to make deputations to council, prepared to argue the changes could mean less ice time and more inconvenient hours for young people.

"We think we'd have a more efficient use of ice if we're established and guaranteed in what our times are going to be so that we can use that ice that's available for our program and that we don't have to return any of the ice because you get times that are really not suitable to the age groups," said Wayne Fortes, the president of the Thunder Bay Minor Hockey Association.

Fortes said when the city consulted stakeholders last year, he was under the impression the plan would increase efficiency, not change the priority rankings.

Mayor 'frustrated' by process

Anticipating a debate could take hours that would be better served in further consultations, Mayor Bill Mauro asked hockey representatives to withdraw their deputations and he would introduce a motion to refer the decision to council's August 22nd meeting.

But when Mauro made the motion, city administration insisted that if council didn't approve and ratify their plan in one night, it could mean delaying its implementation until the 2023-2024 season and compromise nearly 300 contracts with user groups that are slated to begin in September.

"There are over 2,000 contracts to do for a season so to even do the 289 contracts for the early part of the season between Aug. 22 and the end of the month when the user groups acquire them for their registration, we couldn't physically make that happen, unfortunately," said Paul Burke, the city's sport and community development supervisor.

Mauro called the administration's position "hard to hear," saying he was "frustrated" to be put in the position of urgently passing the plan upon first reading it without the context to make a decision.

"Rates of ice rentals are contentious in the city of Thunder Bay, as they are in most Canadian cities," Mauro said. "And so you bring it to us this evening and you tell us that you can't get the work done two weeks from tonight unless we make the decision this evening? And not allow any opportunity for council to commiserate, to go back out or to consult?"

Council passed Mauro's motion to delay considering the policy.

That may mean minor hockey tryouts will be delayed but Fortes said it won't likely impact the season, which is slated to begin in October.

"It shouldn't be dramatically altered, hopefully not, anyway. We're just happy with the outcome," Fortes said. "We're hopeful we can come together and get some clarity on some of the issues."

Misunderstanding?

Burke believes that while the three-year plan makes a lower priority of minor hockey, the change won't impact the sport's ice time.

"We really don't see there will be less ice time for something like minor hockey through this new policy's implementation," he said.

Paul Burke, the city's sport and community development supervisor, said there are plans to introduce sledge hockey at the Fort William Gardens on some Friday nights. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

Burke insisted the plan actually protects youth hockey and figure skating time by discontinuing "prime time" adult ice time in 2023-2024. It proposes redefining prime time ice to begin at 4:30 on weeknights while it would move adult league play to start at 9:30 p.m. until close from its current 10:30 p.m. start time.

In terms of priorities, municipal programs would be designated a middle priority after the Lakehead University Thunderwolves, Junior A and Junior B hockey.

But beyond introducing sledge at Fort William Gardens on some Friday nights, Burke said there aren't immediate plans to increase the open skate times from eight hours per week or launch other programs.

The plan did survey other comparable cities who have made municipal programs a higher priority and Burke said their policy has allowed those cities to serve a wider cross-section of the community.

"If there are specialty programs that we may want to offer in the future for an hour or so a day or a week, we'll have the flexibility to do that. The sorts of things we're interested in are really introductory level, so things like learning a particular sport or learning to skate, as an example," Burke said.

"Were also interested in activities that will encourage the participation of people with disabilities, encourage the participation of people in lower income situations, Indigenous folks, we'd like to encourage their participation. There may be programs in the future that we have the flexibility to offer, from time to time, and we currently don't have times for that."