Ice scheduling consultation concerns hockey leagues in Thunder Bay

Scheduling ice time is a complex process for both city staff in Thunder Bay, and for the user groups who want to figure skate or play hockey.

COVID-19 has caused additional issues, with changing demands, and new regulations limiting how people can use the ice, and also the time needed to clean the facilities between groups.

Some challenges over ice time have been alleviated, as the city re-opened the Fort William Gardens this week. However, the facility still isn't available for its usual slate of rental times, because of a lack of staff.

"That's our number one challenge right now," said Kelly Robertson, the city's general manager of community services.

"We have made progress. We have staffed, I believe 20 positions, but we require another 25 in order to be able to meet the regulations at all of our arenas."

Robertson said the city's five satellite arenas are up and running, but there are gaps in ice schedules, particularly at the Fort William Gardens. The city cannot fully operate those facilities if screeners and cleaners are not in place.

Robertson said city staff have been busy trying to allocate as much ice as possible to groups that want to rent the arenas. It's a complex job, she said, and multiple groups want the same ice times. There just isn't always the ice available in prime time, she said, so leagues are having to compromise.

"In a normal year, minor hockey itself uses probably four to five thousand hours of ice," said Wayne Fortes, the president of the Thunder Bay Minor Hockey Association.

He said his group, along with other hockey associations in the city, want to discuss with the city how to make the scheduling more efficient.

"We're the largest users of the rinks. To be ignored, was a bit shocking," he said, referring to how the groups want to meet with the city, but that hasn't happened.

Robertson said staff are too busy trying to coordinate times to be able to sit down and discussion how each organization wants its schedule optimized.

But Fortes said his suggestions might make it easier in the long run, which would give his association, for example, larger consecutive hours of ice time, but not necessarily overall time.

For example, Fortes said, ice officials tend to want to referee two or three games in a row. That would mean the city would have to book the league for a few blocks of time, something that isn't happening at the moment.

"Had they known how the user groups used the rinks, it would have been a lot smoother, and probably a lot more efficient."

Fortes said, for example, leagues with young players use only half the rink, and require specialized dividers, which are now being transported between different rinks.

Robertson said it comes down to scheduling a scarce resource, and following the rules the city has already laid out.

"Ice allocation in any time can be challenging, because as you may appreciate, I think there are 35-plus groups that all want to play at the same time. So, the reason we have an ice allocation policy is in appreciation of we can't give everybody Wednesday night at 6 p.m. We have a process to help determine who's going to get priority access to ice."