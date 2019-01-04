Stay off the ice, Thunder Bay port warns as warmer winter means light cover

Officials with Thunder Bay's port authority say this year's weather has meant relatively light ice cover in the city's harbour and associated waterways, which is good for shipping but dangerous to people.

Local tugs have been able to handle all icebreaking operations in the Thunder Bay harbour so far, said port authority harbour master Guy Jarvis. Still, the Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Samuel Risley is due to arrive over the weekend to help with the end of this year's shipping season.

"Traditionally, there is a need, usually January is a little colder than it is currently right now," Jarvis said. "Basically, we're just being safe for the wintering ships and the late arrivals for loading next week."

Several ships that will carry grain down to the lower Great Lakes are due in port in Thunder Bay before the end of the shipping season, Jarvis said; the Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie close on Jan. 15.

Traffic through the Thunder Bay port has been moving smoothly, he added.

'Please stay off the ice'

While the light ice cover so far this year has kept ships moving steadily through the port, Jarvis said that comes with inherent dangers if people try to venture out onto frozen waterways.

"If anybody's going to be by the [Kaministiquia] River, they should stay off the ice, it's not safe right now," he said. "With the mild temperatures and [rainfall] ... that's going to just rot the ice."

"Please stay off the ice."

The coast guard echoed those sentiments. In a written release, officials said that icebreaking operations themselves make the ice dangerous, with the broken ice and ridges left behind not freezing over immediately and any snow obscuring ship tracks.

"Unsafe ice conditions can persist long after icebreakers have left the area," the statement said.