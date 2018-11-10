Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay Hydro to remind customers about overdue bills

Thunder Bay Hydro has launched a new system that will give customers a reminder if their bills are overdue.

New phone system will call customers whose payments are late, utility says

Thunder Bay Hydro, based in the Whalen Building on the city's north side, has launched a new automated phone system that will remind customers when their bill payments are late. (Nicole Ireland/CBC)

The new automated phone call system will notify customers when their bills are five to seven days late, telling them to contact the utility for payment arrangements, Thunder Bay Hydro said in a media release.

"We understand that our customers lives are busy and your electricity bill is not at top of mind," Thunder Bay Hydro Customer Service Supervisor Amanda Leonzio said in a statement. "We hope the call system will provide customers with a friendly and quick reminder of their bill."

The system officially launched on Friday.

