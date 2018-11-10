Thunder Bay Hydro to remind customers about overdue bills

Thunder Bay Hydro has launched a new system that will give customers a reminder if their bills are overdue.

The new automated phone call system will notify customers when their bills are five to seven days late, telling them to contact the utility for payment arrangements, Thunder Bay Hydro said in a media release.

"We understand that our customers lives are busy and your electricity bill is not at top of mind," Thunder Bay Hydro Customer Service Supervisor Amanda Leonzio said in a statement. "We hope the call system will provide customers with a friendly and quick reminder of their bill."

The system officially launched on Friday.