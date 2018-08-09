2 Thunder Bay hunters fined over $9K after deer decoy operation

Conservation officers with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry say they have fined two men from Thunder Bay, Ont., a total of $9,500 for hunting violations.

Officers said on November 2017 they conducted a deer decoy operation on a private property in the O'Connor Township — west of Thunder Bay — to target unsafe hunting practices and address public complaints about trespassing in that area.

According to a written statement on Thursday, one hunter from Murillo spotted the decoy and discharged his firearm from his truck, while another hunter exited the passenger side of the truck and fired a shot at the decoy from the fence line of the field.

Both men's shots were fired in the direction of the property owner's hunting blind.

The hunter from Murillo was fined $4000 for careless use of a firearm, $1000 for trespassing to hunt and another $1000 for discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Conservation officers said he must also complete the Ontario Hunter Education Course before being able to purchase another hunting licence.

The second hunter was fined $3000 for trespassing to hunt and $500 for failing to wear hunter orange.

Both hunters also received a one-year hunting suspension.