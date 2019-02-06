Hungry kids, hungry families need more support: director of Thunder Bay community group

A new national report showing more than one-third of the people using food banks are children "saddens" Gladys Berringer, the executive director of Our Kids Count (OKC) in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Food Banks Canada (FBC) released its Hunger Count 2018 report Tuesday, which found that 35.2 per cent of the people using their services are children under the age of 18.

OKC is a community development organization assisting people in making positive choices in their life, through a variety of programs and services, including counselling, parenting classes and a community kitchen, explained Berringer.

'Helping families learn to cook, stretch food dollars'

"We aren't really a food bank. We're more about helping families learn to cook and stretch their food dollars, but we do have a food cupboard that people can access once a month," she said.

"We use that as a tool so people can come and access food quickly to fill that emergency need and then our goal is to get them linked into our programs where we can work and get to know them better and help them make those long-term changes."

Gladys Berringer, executive director of Our Kids Count, says she's in favour of a basic income program to ensure people have enough money to pay for rent, utilities and to put nutritous food on the table. (Gladys Berringer/Our Kids Count )

But Berringer said she is finding more and more of the group's young families and single parents need to access the food cupboard "because they still don't have enough to feed their families."

She noted that through the 2018 fiscal year, the food shelf was accessed 1,417 times and helped feed approximately 4,000 adults and children.

"When those costs go up, families have to choose between paying their hydro bill and putting food on the table, and you know the hydro gets paid and so then they're left to rely on programs like ours, or the food banks - Gladys Berringer, Our Kids Count

Berringer said she still finds it difficult to reconcile the fact there is so much work being done on the issue of food security, and helping people learn to budget or eat and cook differently but "we don't seem to be getting less busy."

She said that's because poverty remains the underlying, and unresolved issue for many of the families she sees, whether they're on social assistance, or in the workforce.

"They still aren't having enough money and that's a result, plain and simple that their actual income is not changing," as compared to fixed costs like utilities and rent, she said.

"When those costs go up, families have to choose between paying their hydro bill and putting food on the table, and you know the hydro gets paid and so then they're left to rely on programs like ours, or the food banks," she said.

Basic income would help 'put food on the table'

Berringer said she is definitely in favour of a basic income program which would ensure everyone could pay rent, utilities and "put food on the table."

The FBC report calls for federal leadership on the issue of a basic income program, along with the creation of standardized, affordable early learning and childcare as well as increased supports for single adults living with low incomes.

The previous Ontario Liberal government was running a three-year basic income pilot project, but was cancelled by the Ford Conservative government before it could be completed. Participants expect to receive their final cheque in March 2019.