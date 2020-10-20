Thunder Bay and District Humane Society to accept cats for a month

Stray cats in Thunder Bay, Ont., will have a place to stay starting today thanks to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society (TBDHS).

The humane society will start accepting felines into its shelter on Rosslyn Road, effective October 20. The shelter usually only accepts cats which are trapped outside of city limits.

Animals within city limits are generally brought to the Animal Services building on Alloy Place. However, the city stopped taking in cats during the COVID-19 pandemic. It continued to accept stray dogs.

The TBDHS said it met with the city and will offer the service until the end of November.

Shawna Beaulieu said rescue organizations had stepped up to care for stray cats, but there was still a need, so the TBDHS decided to offer the service, after meeting with the city.

The humane society is unsure as to how many cats it could expect during the 6-week trial, said Beaulieu, the executive director of the TBDHS.

"Which is the reason why we are only going until the end of November, because we want to be cautious, we want to be sure that we are able to provide this service and not impose on our current programs."

Beaulieu said taking in cats from within city limits will have an impact on the organization's finances, but she is unsure of the exact impact.

TBDHS will accept cats seven days a week, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. by appointment by calling 475-8803 or e-mailing info@tbdhs.ca

Cats that are brought into the TBDHS will be held for three days before being placed for adoption.