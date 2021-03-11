Thunder Bay man charged in human trafficking investigation

A Thunder Bay police investigation into human trafficking has led to charges against a 31-year-old city man.

A Thunder Bay police human trafficking investigator became aware of an incident of possible human trafficking involving an adult woman in November 2020.

Police said investigation revealed that accused contacted and lured the woman via social media, and then began profiting from trafficking the victim.

Jarren Kozyra is facing charges of:

Trafficking in persons.

Receiving a material benefit from trafficking in persons.

Obtaining sexual services.

Material benefit from sexual services.

And advertising sexual services.

Kozyra appeared in court Tuesday and released with conditions. He's due back in court in April.

Police said their investigation has revealed there could be other victims who were lured by the accused in a similar manner. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.