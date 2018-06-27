OPP investigates 'suspected human remains' found on Lake Superior island

Ontario Provincial Police officers in Thunder Bay, Ont. are investigating after human remains were found on Sunday afternoon around 2:57 p.m. on Victoria Island — on Lake Superior, east of Cloud Bay.

"The remains were discovered by people who were fishing in the area," said OPP constable Diana Cole, "[and] it was quite obvious with the skeletal remain that it was of a human."

She said the chief coroner and a forensic anthropologist have both been called to the scene and are currently examining the remains.

"Our marine officers launched their boat from the boat launch from Little Trout Bay, so its off the area of Highway 61 in the area of Mink mountain," constable Cole explained, "people were fishing in the area and went to shore and located the remains just off the shoreline by the treeline."

She said a post mortem examination will be conducted to identify the remains.