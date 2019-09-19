Thunder Bay federal election candidates square off over housing

Candidates in each of the four major political parties running in the upcoming federal election, had their first debate in Thunder Bay, Ont., which dealt with housing.

Candidates for the Green Party, Conservative Party, Liberal Party and NDP for both the Thunder Bay-Superior North and Thunder Bay-Rainy River ridings were asked three questions by the local real estate board.

The forum dealt with housing affordability, debt reduction, a mortgage stress test as well as housing supply.

"I think we all know the key to the housing market is affordability," said Linda Rydholm, the Conservative candidate for Thunder Bay-Rainy River. "And, it's estimated that on the average $400,000 home, a big chunk is money that actually goes to CMHC, the federal government, the provincial government."

Rydholm, and Thunder Bay-Superior North Conservative candidate Frank Pullia reiterated how that party would reduce taxes to make homes more affordable. Pullia said growth was the key to creating a stable and affordable housing market.

Thunder Bay-Superior North Liberal candidate Patty Hajdu said over the past four years, her government has created more affordable housing, and has changed policy so more people can buy a home.

"The majority of people, who want to own a home, have the capacity to own a home, but we're also protecting the market, we want to keep people's investment safe," she said, referring to the federal government's stress test before obtaining a mortgage.

NDP candidate for Thunder Bay-Superior North, Anna Betty Achneepineskum said her party would make it easier for those who traditionally can't buy a home, to get a roof over their head.

"To have those particular individuals that would not normally be able to get a mortgage. Self-employed, single parents."

Green Party candidate for Thunder Bay-Rainy River, Amanda Moddejong said a "structure needs to be put in place to ensure that home ownership is attainable, and to encourage the construction of new homes."

She said changes in tax policy and other government programs would also be instated by the Greens to ensure affordability.

All candidates at the forum said any type of national home policy should have regional stipulations, so affordability measures and stress tests are local, and not done on a national scale.

Candidates said the stress test, imposed to ensure homeowners can afford a new home, should also be regionalized, as the amount of debt a homeowner can take on varies from city to city.