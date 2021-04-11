Arundel Street duplex sees significant damage in Sunday morning fire

Thunder Bay firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze that caused significant damage to one-half of a north-side duplex on Sunday.

In a media release, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said firefighters were called to the duplex in the 300 block of Arundel Street at about 9 a.m. Responding crews found heavy smoke coming from the main-floor windows of one side of the duplex.

Firefighters entered the residence to search for occupants, but none were found. However, the fire itself was located, burning in the basement.

The occupants of the other half of the duplex were evacuated as firefighters brought the blaze under control.

One side of the duplex saw significant smoke, fire, and water damage, firefighters said. The other side of the duplex was undamaged.

There were no injuries.