Provincial environmental officials say they've received "several" complaints about the proliferation of debris around Thunder Bay's Marina Park and north-side waterfront from an ongoing hotel construction project.

One concern brought to the attention of Ontario's Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks in early August involved the spread of insulation shavings, which one park user said ended up in the nearby splash pad and Lake Superior.

Obviously they perceived that it was food -Gloria Pronger on ducks she observed eating debris

"My daughter brought to my attention this white particulate of some sort that [was] covering the water of the splash pad and was sticking to the children," Gloria Pronger told CBC News after a visit to the waterfront with her daughters and grandchildren in late July.

"There was so much of it, it was just almost covering one end of that particular area."

Pronger said she and her family became concerned when she noticed the substance had spread much further — into grassy areas, the marina slips and Lake Superior — all outside of the waterfront hotel construction site.

The spread of the particulate insulation shavings concerned Gloria Pronger as she says she saw ducks eating them. (Gloria Pronger / supplied)

"The ducks were eating the specs," she said, adding that she was worried about aquatic animals ingesting the material floating on the water's surface.

"Obviously they perceived that it was food."

Pronger said she noticed the substance was "cascading down" from the hotel building, where workers were cutting and finishing insulation panels before they were installed. The debris was then picked up and spread by the wind around the park, she said.

"Having heard about ocean aquatic life that has ingested plastic, I'm concerned about our local wildlife."

Ministries contacted

Officials at Ontario's labour and environment ministries both confirmed they were contacted about debris from the project in early August. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Labour said they didn't issue any orders as a result of the complaint but the Ministry of Environment confirmed that it ordered the contractor — Burmet Northern Ltd. — to take action.

Gloria Pronger says she saw the white insulation shavings blow from the hotel construction site and spread around Marina Park. (Gloria Pronger / supplied) "The ministry has required the construction company to implement a waste monitoring and maintenance program that includes daily clean-up of construction-related waste materials, dust and debris," spokesperson Gary Wheeler said in an emailed statement.

"We will continue to closely monitor the company's progress, including regular site visits, in addressing the waste and off-site construction debris."

Company officials did not respond to requests for comment from CBC News on Thursday but no insulation shavings were observed in the park near the construction site that day.

City staff in Thunder Bay said the issue ultimately falls outside of regulations enforceable by the municipality, which is why provincial officials were contacted.