Thunder Bay hospital staff must declare COVID-19 vaccination status by Tuesday

The executive vice-president of patient care at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre said he's happy with the rate of vaccination among hospital staff, learners and volunteers.

Dr. Peter Voros said hospital staff, volunteers, and learners have until Tuesday, Sept. 7 to declare their vaccination status under a new provincial mandate.

So far, about one-third have declared, and Voros said more than 98 per cent of those are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Of the remaining per cent, most of them are people with a written medical exemption to the vaccination," Voros said. "There's only a couple that we see who have chosen to not get vaccinated."

Voros said the policy also accommodates people who have medical reasons for not getting vaccinated.

"They have the option of either providing proof ... and letting us know that they are fully vaccinated, or providing a written proof of a medical reason that they can't be vaccinated," Voros said. "The third option is they can choose to complete an educational session."

"We have an educational session online that describes the benefits of vaccination, and they need to do that prior to declining vaccination," he said.

The province has said that any hospital workers who decline vaccinations will need to get regular COVID-19 tests.

Voros said the hospital's policy could change, depending on provincial mandates. Any changes will be communicated to staff and the public.