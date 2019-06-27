'Everything is going in the right direction': Thunder Bay hospital provides update on COVID-19 cases

Staff at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (TBRHSC) are currently treating five people for COVID-19, two of whom are in the intensive care unit.

Dr. Stewart Kennedy, COVID-19 incident manager at the hospital, said the other three patients are being treated in the COVID-19 isolation unit.

"We have 22 presumptive cases, which has been down from the past...all based on enhanced turn around time," Kennedy said on Wednesday.

Kennedy said very few hospital staff members are off work due to exposure to the virus, and credits enhanced testing for the progress being made in keeping staff on the job.

"Everything is going in the right direction, I think we would love, eventually, to start doing asymptomatic testing to look at the prevalence in the community," he said.