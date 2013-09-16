Thunder Bay hospital begins accepting patient transfers

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (TBRHSC) says accepting patient transfers from outside the region won't impact its ability to provide care to the people of northwestern Ontario.

In a media update, the hospital said it was receiving its first patient from outside the region on Wednesday.

Further details on Wednesday's transfer, including where the patient was transferring from, were not provided.

The transfers are taking place as some hospitals in the province struggle to address a surge in admissions to intensive care units due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TBRHSC didn't indicate in its update if more patient transfers were expected beyond Wednesday.

However, the hospital said in a statement that accepting transfers is "a common and reciprocal practice where hospitals do their best to assist others when beds, staff and medical expertise is stretched or overwhelmed. For example, in March, when we were experiencing higher volumes, patients were transferred out of Thunder Bay to other hospitals in Ontario."

The TBRHSC said it was at 80 per cent capacity overall; there are currently eight patients admitted for COVID-19, one of which is in the ICU.