Thunder Bay hospital to reduce some pandemic restrictions

The Thunder Bay regional hospital is preparing to loosen some of its pandemic response measures with only one patient admitted who had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Monday news release, the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre said it was dropping its pandemic response level to yellow from orange.

Earlier this year, the hospital had implemented the grey stage of its pandemic response plan as it dealt with a surge of COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit. That level of the plan included not accepting patient transfers from the region except in cases with risks to life or limb, and resulted in some patients being transferred out of Thunder Bay to other Ontario hospitals.

The hospital had only the one COVID-19 patient admitted on Monday, with none in the intensive care unit.

Hospital officials said the shift is due to a decline in COVID-19 cases in Thunder Bay and across northwestern Ontario, as well as rising vaccination rates in the region. The change allows restrictions for learners and volunteers to be reduced, with most volunteers expected to gradually return to all areas of the hospital in the coming weeks.

Starting Tuesday, the hospital will be changing its entrance screening. People entering the facility will be asked if they have travelled outside of Canada within the last 14 days, rather than being asked if they have left northwestern Ontario.

The hospital concluded its six-month virtual emergency department pilot program last week. The program launched in early January and provided same-day virtual assessments by emergency department physicians, with 815 appointments completed during the pilot period.