COVID-19 outbreak at Thunder Bay hospital 'well contained,' says doctor leading incident response

The head of the Thunder Bay regional hospital's COVID-19 response maintains an outbreak in one of its units is under control.

An outbreak in the 1A oncology unit of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre was declared over the weekend.

Dr. Stewart Kennedy said the outbreak involves two hospital staff members testing positive, while emphasizing the hospital remains a safe place for patients.

"The outbreak is well contained. We have tested the patients on that unit and so far the results have come back that they're all negative," Kennedy said.

The provincial guidelines for declaring a COVID-19 outbreak within a hospital includes two or more confirmed patient or staff member cases where both cases could have reasonably been acquired within the hospital.

The outbreak declaration has led to the hospital pausing admissions to the oncology unit, as well as suspending essential care partner visitation, with the exception of patients who are at the end of life.

Kennedy said oncology patients requiring admission to the hospital will still be accepted, but they will instead be placed in a different unit. Outpatient services that had been performed in the unit, like day chemotherapy treatments, will continue but in a different area of the hospital.

The outbreak shouldn't largely affect day-to-day operations, Kennedy said, but added it does mean some staff members who have been identified as close contacts of the existing cases will need to follow public health instructions.

"There's significant, heightened anxiety among all hospital staff as the numbers increase in the communities," Kennedy said.

"We don't know what's coming through the emergency door. We have to take all those precautions."

'Very cautious' reopening COVID-19 unit

As of Monday, there were four patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with one of those in the intensive care unit.

Kennedy had previously said the hospital had a threshold of six patients to reopen the facility's dedicated COVID-19 unit.

"It has an impact if we open that unit," Kennedy said. "We take that bed capacity for other surgeries and other procedures going on. We're very cautious when we open that unit but we're ready to go within hours."