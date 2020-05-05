Thunder Bay police charge local man with attempted murder following shooting incident

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service have arrested and charged a 32-year-old Thunder Bay man with attempted murder following an investigation into a shooting incident.

The initial investigation began in the evening hours of Sunday, May 3, police said in a media release on Tuesday. Officers were dispatched to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (TBRHSC) where a man had crashed a vehicle into a barricade on the hospital's property.

The male had suffered substantial injuries, however, police said the injuries were likely from an incident that took place before he arrived at the hospital.

Police said an investigation determined the male's injuries were the result of firearm, and police were then able to identify a suspect in the event. The accused and suspect were known to one another and police believe the incident was targeted.

According to police, in the late afternoon hours of Monday, May 4, the accused was located and arrested.

As a result, 32-year-old Terry Allen Pelto, of Thunder Bay, has been charged with attempt murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of firearm and ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.



The accused appeared in bail court Tuesday and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date of Tuesday, May 12.



Police said the investigation remains ongoing.